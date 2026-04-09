Delhi Man Dies After Clash Over Petrol Theft

A Delhi man tragically died after confronting neighbours allegedly stealing petrol from parked motorcycles, sparking a police investigation into the violent altercation.

Key Points A 50-year-old man in Delhi died after confronting neighbours stealing petrol from parked motorcycles.

The victim, Rajendra, was a contractual employee for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The incident occurred in Bankener village, Narela, during a religious event.

Police are investigating the incident and awaiting postmortem reports.

The victim's family alleges they were also attacked during the confrontation.

A 50-year-old man who was thrashed by neighbours for opposing petrol theft from parked bikes in outer north Delhi's Narela succumbed to his injuries days after the attack, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Rajendra, worked as a contractual employee for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of March 30 in Bankener village while a religious event was taking place nearby, and many people had parked their vehicles outside the deceased's house.

Police said after receiving a PCR call, a team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

While Rajendra's wife and children were discharged after treatment, Rajendra's condition deteriorated the next day, and he was referred to LNJP Hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries on April 8 during treatment, said the police.

Family Account of the Attack

Rajendra's son Rohit alleged that a man and his two sons were stealing petrol from one of the parked bikes outside their house. When his father objected, an altercation broke out, which soon turned violent; the accused allegedly threatened to set the motorcycle on fire, he said.

"They attacked my husband, my sons, and me," Rajendra's wife alleged.

Police Investigation Underway

A senior police officer said the body has been sent for the postmortem.

"We are investigating the incident. Further action will be taken after the postmortem reports," the officer said.