Man Dies After Mob Attack Over Woman's Murder In Telangana

A man accused of murdering a woman who rejected his advances in Telangana died after being attacked by a mob, raising questions about honour killings and vigilante justice.

Key Points Man dies after being attacked for allegedly murdering a woman in Telangana.

The woman was attacked after rejecting the man's romantic advances.

Locals allegedly assaulted the accused after he attacked the woman.

The accused died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A 30-year-old man who was attacked by a group of people for allegedly killing a woman in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district after she rejected his romantic advances, died in a hospital, police said on Sunday.

The man had attacked the woman (21) with a knife, injuring her neck when she was getting out of an autorickshaw in Jadcherla town on Saturday.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Mob Justice and Aftermath

Following the attack, people present at the spot allegedly assaulted the accused.

The local people chased and caught the accused as he ran away. He was tied and "beaten up" and was later admitted to a government hospital in Mahabubnagar in a critical condition, police said.

He (the accused) died undergoing treatment at around 11 PM on Saturday, police said.

Background of the Attack

A police officer said the accused and the victim had become acquainted when the woman was working at a private school in Hyderabad.

She had rejected his advances and the two had disputes thereafter, the officer said.