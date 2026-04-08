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Home » News » Autoshop Worker Dies After Air Compressor Attack

Autoshop Worker Dies After Air Compressor Attack

April 08, 2026 18:57 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

A Gurugram autoshop worker tragically died after a workplace altercation escalated, resulting in a fatal air compressor assault, highlighting the dangers of workplace violence.

Key Points

A 38-year-old autoshop worker died of intestinal rupture when his friends here near Rampura village put an air compressor to his private parts and turned it on, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Harvinder, an Aligarh native working in Gurugram.

 

On Tuesday night, the police said, there was a scuffle between Harvinder and his friend, Naresh, 40, in the auto workshop where they both worked.

During the fight, Harvinder took a tumble face down, and Naresh, in a fit of rage, climbed on him, allegedly placed the nozzle of an air compressor on Harvinder's private parts and turned it on.

The air pressure was so intense that within seconds, Harvinder's stomach was filled with excess air, leaving him in critical condition, the police said.

Harvinder was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

An officer said the police arrested Naresh, who hails from Deeg in Rajasthan, and booked him for murder.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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