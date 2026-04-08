Autoshop Worker Dies After Air Compressor Attack

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A Gurugram autoshop worker tragically died after a workplace altercation escalated, resulting in a fatal air compressor assault, highlighting the dangers of workplace violence.

Key Points A Gurugram autoshop worker died after a friend allegedly used an air compressor on his private parts.

The victim, Harvinder, suffered an intestinal rupture due to the intense air pressure.

The incident occurred after a scuffle between Harvinder and his friend, Naresh, at their workplace.

Naresh has been arrested and booked for murder in connection with the air compressor assault.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal incident in Gurugram.

A 38-year-old autoshop worker died of intestinal rupture when his friends here near Rampura village put an air compressor to his private parts and turned it on, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Harvinder, an Aligarh native working in Gurugram.

On Tuesday night, the police said, there was a scuffle between Harvinder and his friend, Naresh, 40, in the auto workshop where they both worked.

During the fight, Harvinder took a tumble face down, and Naresh, in a fit of rage, climbed on him, allegedly placed the nozzle of an air compressor on Harvinder's private parts and turned it on.

The air pressure was so intense that within seconds, Harvinder's stomach was filled with excess air, leaving him in critical condition, the police said.

Harvinder was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

An officer said the police arrested Naresh, who hails from Deeg in Rajasthan, and booked him for murder.