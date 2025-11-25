HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hit by father for demanding luxury car, 28-yr-old dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 25, 2025 12:54 IST

A 28-year-old man, who had been under treatment after being fatally hit with a metal rod on his head by his father for demanding a luxury car, has died, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hridvik succumbed to the injuries at the government medical college hospital here on Monday.

According to police, the man had been battling grievous injuries since October 9, the day his father hit him following a scuffle between the duo at their residence in Vanchiyoor here.

 

The father had already bought his son an expensive motorbike, but the 28-year-old was not satisfied with that and instead asked for a luxury car.

An argument had broken out between the duo over the issue at their residence, and the son physically attacked his father, who retaliated using a metal rod, police said.

Quoting neighbours and relatives of the family, police also said that the son was unemployed, and always asked for expensive things and got angry if his demands were not met.

"The deceased man used to attack his parents for expensive things. He was suspected of being a drug addict. He is also said to have been suffering from some disorders since his childhood," a police officer said on Tuesday.

The father was arrested soon after the assault and sent to prison, police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
