HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Punjab: Couple kills friend, cuts body into six pieces and stuffs in drum

Punjab: Couple kills friend, cuts body into six pieces and stuffs in drum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2026 21:04 IST

x

Fresh details have surfaced in the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man, whose dismembered body was recovered from an abandoned plot near Jalandhar Bypass on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A three-member medical board of experts, which conducted the postmortem, has found indications that the victim was injected with some substance in his left hand before being killed.

However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after viscera samples, sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, are analysed, official sources said on Sunday.

 

The body was brought for postmortem examinations in six pieces, with the right hand missing.

The police are searching for the missing hand.

Two accused -- husband and wife -- were arrested on Friday in the case.

The accused man has been identified as Shamsher alias Shera, a carpenter by profession.

The severed body was recovered from an abandoned plot near the bypass on Thursday.

The victim, Davinder Kumar, a resident of Bharti Colony in Ludhiana, had recently returned from Mumbai, where he worked at a printing and graphic design shop.

Investigations revealed that Davinder and Shamsher were close friends, and a dispute over money is suspected to have led to the crime.

The accused allegedly dismembered the body using a saw, stuffed the parts inside a drum and dumped it at a vacant plot falling under the jurisdiction of the Salem Tabri police station in Ludhiana.

A passerby had spotted the drum after which police were alerted.

A few other severed body parts, the police believe, may have been dumped elsewhere, too.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder
Wife's lover kills man in Drishyam-like murder
Ex-serviceman kills wife, flushes dismembered remains
Ex-serviceman kills wife, flushes dismembered remains
J'khand man chops live-in partner's body into 40 pieces
J'khand man chops live-in partner's body into 40 pieces
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified
Accused who chopped woman into 50 pieces identified

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During Sacred Visit2:50

Massive Crowd Welcomes PM Modi at Somnath Temple During...

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with 55-acre redevelopment2:11

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with...

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts1:21

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO