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Person Detained After Animal Remains Found In Hindon River

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 20:50 IST

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A person has been detained in Ghaziabad after the discovery of animal remains in the Hindon River, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about river pollution.

Key Points

  • Police detain a person in Ghaziabad after animal remains are found in the Hindon River.
  • Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal reported seeing children about to dispose of what she identified as 'cow meat'.
  • The detained individual, Zubair, is allegedly associated with a local madrasa.
  • Samples of the seized animal remains have been sent for examination by authorities.
  • Locals have complained about the frequent dumping of garbage and animal remains into the Hindon River.

Police on Sunday detained a person in connection with alleged disposal of animal remains in the Hindon river in Ghaziabad district, an official said.

The police action came after Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal reported that she had caught two children who were allegedly going to throw "cow meat" into the Hindon.

 

Investigation Launched Into Hindon River Pollution

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastava told PTI that police have seized the animal remains and sent samples for examination.

One person has been detained in this connection, he said.

The detainee, identified as Zubair, is associated with a local madrasa, and had allegedly sent the two boys to dispose the meat, the officer added.

Mayor's Discovery Sparks Outrage

In a video posted on social media, Dayal said, "Today, I was crossing a bridge on Hindon river, where on the left side, I saw a heap of garbage. I wondered who is throwing garbage here... At that time I saw two children with a 'katta' (gunny bag).

When I asked them why they were here, they said they had come to throw the 'katta' into the Hindon. On inspecting the 'katta', it was found that there was cow meat in the bag. The children also said the bag contains cow meat."

Locals Complain About River Impurity

The mayor went on to say that a crowd gathered at the scene, with people complaining that garbage and animal remains are often thrown on the roadside or into the river.

"They have made the Hindon river impure ('apavitra'), and it is a heinous crime," Dayal said, adding that the madrasa operators were also summoned in this regard, and police were told to act tough in this case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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