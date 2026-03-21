Four Arrested for Dumping Food Waste Near UP Ashram Temple

Four individuals have been arrested in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly dumping non-vegetarian food waste near an ashram temple, sparking outrage and accusations of hurting religious sentiments.

Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly dumping non-vegetarian food waste near the Sonpathri Ashram Temple.

The incident occurred after an Iftar party where leftovers were allegedly thrown into a freshwater drain used by the ashram for cooking, drinking, and washing idols.

A complaint was filed by the head of the ashram, alleging that the act hurt religious sentiments and that the organisers issued threats when confronted.

The accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and disharmony.

This incident follows a similar event in Varanasi, where 14 people were arrested for consuming chicken biryani on a boat in the Ganga during Iftar.

Four people were arrested here on Friday for allegedly dumping leftovers of non-vegetarian food in a freshwater drain near an ashram's temple, police said.

The incident took place near Sonpathri Ashram Temple in the Sirsia area, they said.

In a video statement, Circle Officer Satish Kumar Sharma said a written complaint was lodged on March 19 by Hari Sharnanand, who heads the ashram.

According to the complaint, on the evening of March 17, an iftar party was organised near a freshwater drain adjacent to the temple, where non-vegetarian food was served.

After the iftar, the organisers allegedly threw leftovers into the drain, from which the ashram obtains water for cooking, drinking and washing idols.

When this was objected to, the organisers allegedly issued threats, the complaint stated, adding that the act hurt religious sentiments.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sirsia police station under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity and disharmony.

The four accused -- Jamal Ahmad, Irfan Ahmad, Imran Ahmad and Zaheer Khan, all residents of Mahru Murtiha village under Hardattnagar Girant police station limits -- were arrested on Friday to maintain law and order, CO Sharma said.

Similar Incident in Varanasi

In a related development earlier this week, 14 people were arrested in Varanasi after a video purportedly showed them consuming chicken biryani during an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga river.

They were booked on charges of hurting religious sentiments and defiling a place of worship, based on a complaint filed by a local BJP Yuva Morcha leader.