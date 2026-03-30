Uttar Pradesh Town Tense After Discovery of Mutilated Bovine Remains

Tension is high in Awagarh, Uttar Pradesh, following the discovery of mutilated bovine remains, leading to a police investigation and demands for justice from Hindu groups.

Key Points Mutilated remains of five bovine animals were discovered near a railway line in Awagarh, Uttar Pradesh, sparking tension.

Police have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence to determine the cause of the animal deaths.

Hindu organisations are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the animal killings.

A special police team has been formed to investigate the matter, and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Tension gripped the district's Awagarh on Monday after mutilated remains of five bovine animals were discovered near a railway line in Gadesra Bamba of the area, according to the police.

Awagarh Police Station SHO Akhilesh Dixit said villagers found the carcasses in the bushes near the railway line.

The police summoned a team of veterinary doctors to collect the carcass as evidence and do a post-mortem.

Community Response and Investigation

As the news spread, people belonging to Hindu outfits streamed into the area and demanded the arrest of the people behind the animals' killing.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narain Singh has constituted a special police team to probe into the matter.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

Singh said they are scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, and police have been deployed in the area.