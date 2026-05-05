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Pune Grandfather Detained For Allegedly Molesting Granddaughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 23:47 IST

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A grandfather in Pune has been detained following allegations of molesting his nine-year-old granddaughter, sparking community outrage and police investigation.

Key Points

  • An elderly man in Pune is accused of molesting his nine-year-old granddaughter.
  • The alleged incident occurred at a slum dwelling in the Parvati area of Pune.
  • A neighbour witnessed the alleged molestation and raised the alarm.
  • The accused grandfather has been detained by the police, and an investigation is underway.
  • The incident led to protests and heightened tensions in the local community.

An elderly man allegedly molested his nine-year-old granddaughter at a slum dwelling in Parvati area of Pune city on Tuesday, following which the police detained him, officials said.

Community Outrage Over Alleged Molestation

The incident occurred in the evening, following which a large crowd gathered and blocked a road near Parvati Hill, demanding stringent action against the accused.

 

The victim lives with her parents. Her maternal grandfather had recently moved into a small room adjacent to their house, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

"On Tuesday, a neighbour noticed through a gap in the tin sheet that the man was allegedly trying to remove the girl's clothes, and raised an alarm," an official from Parvati police station said.

The locals apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. A heavy police deployment was put in place in the area as tensions ran high.

"We have detained the grandfather and further investigation is underway," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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