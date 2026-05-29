BJP Leader Threatened Over Alleged Plot Against Congress Leaders

A BJP leader in Nagpur has reported receiving extortion threats related to an alleged conspiracy targeting prominent Congress leaders, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP leader Jamal Anwarul Haq Siddiqui received threatening WhatsApp messages.

The messages demanded money for a conspiracy to target Congress leaders.

The sender threatened to shoot Siddiqui and his family if the money was not paid.

A case has been registered related to extortion and criminal intimidation.

A case was registered in Nagpur after BJP Minority Morcha leader Jamal Anwarul Haq Siddiqui allegedly received threatening Whatsapp messages demanding money for a conspiracy to target top Congress leaders, a police official said on Friday.

Siddiqui (53), a resident of Waseem Palace in Dattatray Nagar, received the messages on Wednesday evening from an unknown mobile number, the Sakkardara police official said.

Extortion Demand and Threats

The sender allegedly demanded financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for carrying out bomb blasts targeting Congress leaders, he added.

"The sender threatened to shoot Siddiqui and his kin if the money was not paid before the deadline mentioned in the message. A case was registered related to extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences under BNS and IT Act. A probe is underway," the official said.