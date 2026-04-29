Nagpur BJP Leader's WhatsApp Account Hacked

A BJP leader in Nagpur fell victim to WhatsApp hacking, with fraudsters using his account to solicit money from his contacts, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nagpur BJP leader Dayashankar Tiwari's WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked.

Fraudsters used the hacked account to send messages requesting money from his contacts.

Tiwari became aware of the fraud when a contact grew suspicious and alerted him.

A police complaint has been registered, and the account has been restored.

A local BJP leader has lodged a police complaint after his WhatsApp account was allegedly hacked, with fraudsters sending messages to his contacts seeking money, officials said.

WhatsApp Hacking Incident

Dayashankar Tiwari, the BJP's Nagpur city president, came to know about the fraud on Tuesday when an acquaintance grew suspicious and called him. He then approached the cyber police, who registered a complaint.

The account was later restored, police said, while advising people to verify such requests before making any transactions.