Man booked for demanding Rs 3 cr to get bail for Nawab Malik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 17, 2022 16:46 IST
Mumbai police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified person who allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from the son of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to get the latter out on bail, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: NCP leader Nawab Malik. Photograph: Deepak Salvi/ANI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party leader Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in a money laundering case.

Following a complaint filed by the minister's son Amir Malik, the V B Nagar police registered the FIR late Wednesday night, he said.

 

According to the complainant, he received an email in which the sender, who identified himself as Imtiyaaz, allegedly said he will try to get NCP leader Nawab Malik out on bail and demanded Rs 3 crore in Bitcoins.

"I have lodged the FIR, but can't share more about it as it is a confidential matter," Amir Malik told PTI.

A senior police official said, "We have registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway."

Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
