Madhya Pradesh Collector's WhatsApp Account Hacked, Money Demands Sent to Contacts

Cybercriminals have hacked the WhatsApp account of a district collector in Madhya Pradesh, India, sending fraudulent messages to her contacts in an attempt to solicit money, prompting a police investigation and public warning.

Key Points The WhatsApp account of the Barwani district collector in Madhya Pradesh has been compromised by cyber fraudsters.

The hackers sent messages to the collector's contacts requesting money.

The collector has warned her contacts via Facebook not to trust any suspicious requests or make any transactions.

Police are investigating the WhatsApp hacking incident.

The WhatsApp account of the Barwani district collector in Madhya Pradesh was hacked by unidentified cyber fraudsters who sent messages to her contacts seeking money, officials have said.

"Extremely important information. I want to inform all citizens that a fraud related to my WhatsApp account has come to my notice. If any demand for money or suspicious request comes from my mobile number, please do not trust it and do not make any transaction," Collector Jayati Singh stated in a Facebook post.

Singh also shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats with the post showing messages sent by cyber criminals to her contacts.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla said that police are probing the hacking of the collector's WhatsApp account.