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Madhya Pradesh Collector's WhatsApp Account Hacked, Money Demands Sent to Contacts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 20:36 IST

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Cybercriminals have hacked the WhatsApp account of a district collector in Madhya Pradesh, India, sending fraudulent messages to her contacts in an attempt to solicit money, prompting a police investigation and public warning.

Key Points

  • The WhatsApp account of the Barwani district collector in Madhya Pradesh has been compromised by cyber fraudsters.
  • The hackers sent messages to the collector's contacts requesting money.
  • The collector has warned her contacts via Facebook not to trust any suspicious requests or make any transactions.
  • Police are investigating the WhatsApp hacking incident.

The WhatsApp account of the Barwani district collector in Madhya Pradesh was hacked by unidentified cyber fraudsters who sent messages to her contacts seeking money, officials have said.

"Extremely important information. I want to inform all citizens that a fraud related to my WhatsApp account has come to my notice. If any demand for money or suspicious request comes from my mobile number, please do not trust it and do not make any transaction," Collector Jayati Singh stated in a Facebook post.

 

Singh also shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats with the post showing messages sent by cyber criminals to her contacts.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla said that police are probing the hacking of the collector's WhatsApp account.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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