HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Man Severed Mother-in-Law's Nose After Family Argument

Rajasthan Man Severed Mother-in-Law's Nose After Family Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 08, 2026 13:13 IST

A family dispute in Rajasthan turned violent when a man allegedly attacked his mother-in-law, severing her nose, prompting a police search and highlighting the severity of unresolved family conflicts.

Key Points

  • A man in Rajasthan allegedly attacked his mother-in-law with scissors, severing her nose during a family dispute.
  • The accused, Sohanlal, fled the scene after the violent attack in Jalore district.
  • The incident stemmed from a long-standing marital dispute between Sohanlal and his wife.
  • Tensions had been escalating between the families, leading to a heated argument before the attack.
  • Police have registered a case and are currently searching for the accused, Sohanlal.

A man allegedly attacked his mother-in-law with scissors and severed her nose following a family dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sohanlal, fled the spot carrying the severed portion of the nose after the attack, they said. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Dungari ke Bandha village.

 

Sohanlal had a long-standing dispute with his wife's family. The couple got married about six years ago, according to police.

The husband and wife had been living separately for nearly a year following marital discord, and attempts by community members to resolve the dispute had failed.

Police said tension had been brewing between the families for several days, and a heated argument had taken place at the house on Friday.

Later in the evening, the victim, Keli Devi, was on her way to the local police station to lodge a complaint against her son-in-law Sohanlal when he allegedly attacked her with scissors and cut off her nose.

Sarwana SHO Mohan Lal said a case was registered, and a search is on for the accused.

"The family members have taken the woman to Mehsana in Gujarat for treatment. The statements of the woman and family members have not been recorded yet," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Family Dispute
Woman Found Murdered in Sikar, Rajasthan
Woman, Sister-in-Law Found Hanged in Bikaner Nursery
Man Booked for Allegedly Trying to Kill Mother in Thane
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai 2:18

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at His Office1:14

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO