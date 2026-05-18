Mumbai Man Cheats Widow Of ₹7 Crore With False Loan Promise

A Mumbai man is accused of defrauding a widow of ₹7 crore by exploiting her vulnerability with false promises of financial aid and business loans, leading to a GST fraud investigation.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A Mumbai man allegedly cheated a widow of ₹7 crore by promising financial assistance and business loans.

The accused obtained the victim's GST login credentials and carried out fraudulent transactions.

Fake invoices and business transactions led to a GST liability of nearly ₹7 crore.

The victim realised something was amiss when her GST account password was changed.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the fraudulent activities.

One person was booked for allegedly cheating a woman through false promises of financial assistance and business loans after the death of her husband, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The Bangur Nagar police station official identified the accused as Bharat Singh alias Johnny, who allegedly obtained complainant Sonia Ambavat's GST login credentials, password and important documents and carried out fake transactions to the tune of Rs 7 crore in her company's name.

How The Fraud Unfolded

"The fraud came to light when GST officials visited her residence. Sonia Ambavat, a resident of Malad, had started a catering business. In June 2025, her husband Anil Ambavat had introduced her to the accused, who allegedly claimed he could arrange a business loan and help them establish a food truck business," the official said.

After Anil Ambavat's death in October last year, Singh remained in regular contact with the family and gained their trust by offering financial support for household expenses and their child's school fees, he said.

GST Account Manipulation

"Singh later collected the company's GST certificate, login ID, OTP details and the mobile SIM card linked to the GST account. Sonia Ambavat realised something is amiss after she got a message stating that the GST account password had been changed," he said.

Upon further inquiry, it was allegedly revealed that the accused had created fake invoices and shown fraudulent business transactions in the company's name, resulting in generation of a GST liability of nearly Rs 7 crore, the official added.

Investigation Underway

"The complainant approached a chartered accountant for verification, during which it was found that the transactions were linked to bank accounts in Visakhapatnam. As per the complainant, Singh has cheated both the government and the company through fraudulent activities," he said.

A case has been registered against Singh and further probe is underway, the official informed.