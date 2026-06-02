Man Held In Maharashtra For Black Magic Fraud

A man in Latur, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding people by falsely claiming supernatural powers and exploiting their faith for financial gain through black magic.

Key Points A man in Latur, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding people by claiming to have supernatural powers.

The accused allegedly exploited villagers by promoting blind faith and unscientific remedies for financial gain.

The man was booked under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Police are investigating the extent of the alleged fraud and whether more people were affected.

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating people by claiming to possess supernatural powers, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Maroti Chanderrao More - a resident of Khopegaon village in Latur tehsil - was booked under the provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The case was registered against him at the Latur Rural police station on Monday, they said.

Accusations of Exploitation and Deceit

The accused told people that he had supernatural powers and that he could cure diseases and personal problems by applying "angara" (sacred ash), providing talismans and performing rituals, according to police.

It was found that More allegedly misled people through superstitious claims and engaged in performing prohibited practices for financial gains.

Investigation into the Black Magic Fraud

The accused allegedly exploited villagers by promoting blind faith and unscientific remedies, thereby cheating people under the guise of supernatural powers.

The police are probing the extent of the alleged fraud and whether more people were affected by the accused's activities, and statements of the activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, an anti-superstition organisation, were recorded in this connection.