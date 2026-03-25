HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Fake Cop Arrested for Cheating Theft Victims in Latur

Fake Cop Arrested for Cheating Theft Victims in Latur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 10:08 IST

x

A conman in Latur, Maharashtra, has been arrested for impersonating a police officer and running a sophisticated scam targeting victims of theft, promising to recover their stolen goods for a fee.

Key Points

  • A man in Latur was arrested for posing as a police officer and scamming theft victims.
  • The accused tracked theft cases in newspapers and contacted victims, promising to recover stolen goods in exchange for money.
  • He used fake documents and a purported UPSC interview video to gain the trust of his victims.
  • Police seized ₹4.3 lakh from the accused, who has admitted to similar frauds in other districts.
  • Latur police are urging the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a police officer.

A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a policeman to cheat people under the pretext of helping recover stolen property in Maharashtra's Latur district, officials said.

The accused tracked theft cases in newspapers, posed as a police officer using fake documents and a purported UPSC interview video, promised recovery of stolen valuables, and extracted large sums of money from victims, they said.

 

The Local Crime Branch has seized ₹4.3 lakh in cash from the accused, the police said.

The accused, identified as Vijay Aniruddha Kadam (25), a resident of Parbhani, was apprehended on Monday following a probe into several complaints of cheating in the district, a police release said on Tuesday.

The Crime Branch team received a tip-off about a man near the city's New Renapur Naka who was impersonating a police officer and duping people.

Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap and apprehended the suspect. A search led to the recovery of ₹4.3 lakh in cash from him, the release said.

Modus Operandi of the Fake Police Officer

During interrogation, Kadam told the police that he would track theft cases reported in newspapers, obtain victims' contact numbers, and approach them posing as a police officer.

To gain trust, he showed them a video of himself purportedly attending a UPSC interview and prepared fake documents, including forged panchnama bearing a false identity. He promised victims the recovery of their stolen valuables and extracted large sums of money, the police said.

In one such case, a complainant from Ahmedpur was duped of ₹5 lakh on March 19, after being assured recovery of stolen gold, they said.

The accused had already spent ₹70,000, while the police recovered the remaining ₹4.3 lakh, the police said.

He admitted to committing similar frauds over the past two years in Nanded and Parbhani districts, they said.

The police from these districts were coordinating to probe his involvement in other cases.

A case has been registered against the accused at Ahmedpur police station in Latur under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the release said.

Police Appeal for Vigilance

The Latur police have appealed to people to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to anyone claiming to be a police officer without proper verification.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Fake Police Rob Man in Currency Exchange Scam
Fake Police Rob Man in Currency Exchange Scam
Cyberfraudsters Dupe Thane Man of ₹1.56 Crore with 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Cyberfraudsters Dupe Thane Man of ₹1.56 Crore with 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Bengaluru: 'Parrot Astrologer' Arrested for Defrauding Income Tax Officer
Man poses as 'Justice Chandrachud', dupes woman of Rs 3.7 crore
Man poses as 'Justice Chandrachud', dupes woman of Rs 3.7 crore
Maharashtra man booked for making false COVID-19 claim
Maharashtra man booked for making false COVID-19 claim

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Kashmir's Hidden Tulip Paradise Blossoms in Anantnag3:54

Kashmir's Hidden Tulip Paradise Blossoms in Anantnag

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot! 1:35

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot!

Akshay Kumar makes a big revelation about his upcoming film 'Bhoot Bangla'4:57

Akshay Kumar makes a big revelation about his upcoming...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO