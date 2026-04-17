Mumbai Godman Arrested For Black Magic Rituals

A self-proclaimed godman in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly defrauding devotees by exploiting their vulnerabilities through deceptive black magic rituals and false promises of divine intervention.

Key Points A self-styled godman in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly cheating people with fake claims of divine powers.

The accused lured devotees seeking solutions to personal and professional problems, demanding items for black magic rituals.

The godman allegedly threatened devotees with dire consequences if they did not follow his instructions.

He has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Black Magic Act.

A 37-year-old self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly cheating several persons by claiming to possess divine powers and performing 'aghori' (occult) rituals, a police official said here on Friday.

Fake Claims and Ritual Demands

Accused Rhythm Ashok Panchal alias Monty, on the basis of such fake claims, lured those seeking solutions to personal and professional problems, and sought items such as alcohol, cigarettes, goat liver, lemons, and even ashes from cremation grounds for conducting so-called black magic rituals, the Dindoshi police station official said.

"Panchal would consume alcohol and smoke cigarettes during these rituals and instruct devotees to wrap the remaining items in red and black cloth and discard them at crossroads, promising that their problems would be resolved," the official said.

Threats and Legal Action

He also allegedly threatened devotees with dire consequences if they failed to follow his instructions or tried to oppose him, claiming their lives could be in danger, the official said, adding that a probe began after one of his victims approached police.

Panchal has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

He previously worked as a gym trainer but had recently quit his job to engage in such fraudulent activities, the official said.

Under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the accused could face imprisonment and fines if convicted. Police will likely investigate other potential victims and examine the accused's financial records to determine the full extent of the fraud.