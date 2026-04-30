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Two Arrested For Black Magic Fraud In Navi Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 30, 2026 11:44 IST

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Two self-styled godmen have been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 1.9 lakh through black magic rituals.

Key Points

  • Two self-styled godmen arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly defrauding a woman.
  • The accused allegedly cheated the woman of Rs 1.9 lakh under the guise of performing black magic rituals.
  • The woman was convinced she needed special pujas to ward off life troubles.
  • The accused were traced to Nashik district following a police investigation.

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two self-styled godmen from Nashik for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 1.9 lakh under the pretext of performing "black magic" and other rituals to ward off her troubles, an official said.

Black Magic Rituals Used to Defraud Woman

The accused, claiming to be from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, had contacted the 27-year-old woman at Diwale village in Navi Mumbai, convincing her that she was facing grave life troubles and required special pujas and rituals to mitigate them.

 

"Under the guise of performing 'aghori' practices, they defrauded her of Rs 1.47 lakh in cash and Rs 43,000 via online transfers between September and December 2025," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-II, Belapur), Amit Kale, told reporters on Wednesday.

Police Investigation Leads to Arrests

Following a complaint by the woman on April 24, the police launched a probe and traced the accused, identified as Arjun Bharat Chavan alias Tantan Baba (21) and Sagar Shivaji Shinde alias Ekalhari Baba (24), to Ghoti in Nashik district and arrested them, he said.

Accused Booked Under Anti-Black Magic Act

The accused have been booked under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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