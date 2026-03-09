Bengaluru Man, 24, Bludgeoned to Death: Police Investigate

Police in Bengaluru are investigating the brutal murder of a 24-year-old man who was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone on the city's outskirts.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tilak.

The incident occurred on Sunday in a field near Gollahalli Gutte under the jurisdiction of Bannerghatta police station, police said.

According to police, unidentified miscreants allegedly crushed Tilak to death using a hollow block stone.

The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Bannerghatta police visited the spot and began an investigation. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and collected evidence.

Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused involved in the murder.