Bengaluru Man, 24, Bludgeoned to Death: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2026 11:05 IST

Police in Bengaluru are investigating the brutal murder of a 24-year-old man who was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone on the city's outskirts.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man named Tilak was allegedly murdered with a stone in Bengaluru.
  • The incident occurred in a field near Gollahalli Gutte, under the Bannerghatta police station's jurisdiction.
  • Police are investigating the murder, with the Forensic Science Laboratory collecting evidence from the scene.
  • The motive behind the murder remains unknown, and authorities are working to identify the accused.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tilak.

 

The incident occurred on Sunday in a field near Gollahalli Gutte under the jurisdiction of Bannerghatta police station, police said.

According to police, unidentified miscreants allegedly crushed Tilak to death using a hollow block stone.

The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Bannerghatta police visited the spot and began an investigation. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and collected evidence.

Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused involved in the murder.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
