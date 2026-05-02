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Man Killed After Late-Night Beer Party In UP Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 17:02 IST

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A man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly bludgeoned to death after a beer party, with police investigating a possible illicit relationship as the motive behind the brutal crime.

Key Points

  • A man was allegedly murdered in Meetli village, Uttar Pradesh, after a late-night beer party.
  • Police suspect the murder was motivated by an illicit relationship.
  • Three suspects have been detained in connection with the crime.
  • The victim, Sonu, was found with severe head injuries near Meetli village.
  • Liquor and beer bottles were found at the crime scene.

Police said on Saturday that three youths allegedly bludgeoned a man to death with a brick in Meetli village here following a late-night beer party.

Preliminary investigations suggest the dispute arose from a suspected illicit relationship, said police, adding that the three accused have been detained.

 

Investigation Into Baghpat Murder

Police received information on Saturday morning that the body of Sonu (40), a resident of Dola village, was lying in the forest near Meetli village.

There were visible signs of severe head injuries on his body, and bottles of liquor and beer were also recovered from the crime scene, leading to the suspicion that a drinking party had taken place there before the incident, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said police registered a case based on the written complaint submitted by the family members.

Police sent the body for a postmortem.

According to the deceased's family members, two youngsters from the same village took him away at 8:00 pm on Friday, and he never returned home.

They said when they tried to contact him via phone, his mobile number was switched off.

The deceased worked as a street food vendor in the village and is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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