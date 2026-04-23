Man Beheads Wife And Carries Severed Head In Chhattisgarh Village

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, a man allegedly beheaded his wife and paraded her severed head, raising concerns about domestic disputes and violence.

Key Points A man in Chhattisgarh allegedly beheaded his wife following a dispute.

The accused was seen roaming the village carrying his wife's severed head.

Police have arrested the man and seized the weapon used in the crime.

The couple had been working at a poultry farm for the past three years.

A 58-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife at a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district and then roamed around carrying the severed head, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Bundeli village under the Rajgamar police outpost limits.

Details of the Heinous Crime

The accused, Salik Ram Yadav, a watchman at a local poultry farm, allegedly attacked his 50-year-old wife with a sharp meat-cutting weapon following a dispute while under the influence of alcohol, a police official said.

After the murder, the man was seen roaming in the village carrying the severed head in one hand and the weapon in the other. He then allegedly placed the severed head and the weapon in a plastic sack, leaving the torso at the spot, and reached the Rajgamar police outpost, the official said.

Accused Claims Frequent Disputes Led to Murder

During questioning, the accused claimed that he committed the crime after frequent disputes with his wife, who allegedly suspected his character, he said.

The couple, originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village in Korba block, had been working at the poultry farm for the past three years and have four children.

Police Investigation Underway

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been seized, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Cases of domestic violence are often linked to socio-economic factors and alcohol abuse. Indian law addresses such crimes under various sections of the penal code, with investigations typically involving local police and forensic analysis to gather evidence and establish the sequence of events.