HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Beheads Wife And Carries Severed Head In Chhattisgarh Village

Man Beheads Wife And Carries Severed Head In Chhattisgarh Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 12:15 IST

x

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, a man allegedly beheaded his wife and paraded her severed head, raising concerns about domestic disputes and violence.

Key Points

  • A man in Chhattisgarh allegedly beheaded his wife following a dispute.
  • The accused was seen roaming the village carrying his wife's severed head.
  • Police have arrested the man and seized the weapon used in the crime.
  • The couple had been working at a poultry farm for the past three years.

A 58-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife at a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district and then roamed around carrying the severed head, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Bundeli village under the Rajgamar police outpost limits.

 

Details of the Heinous Crime

The accused, Salik Ram Yadav, a watchman at a local poultry farm, allegedly attacked his 50-year-old wife with a sharp meat-cutting weapon following a dispute while under the influence of alcohol, a police official said.

After the murder, the man was seen roaming in the village carrying the severed head in one hand and the weapon in the other. He then allegedly placed the severed head and the weapon in a plastic sack, leaving the torso at the spot, and reached the Rajgamar police outpost, the official said.

Accused Claims Frequent Disputes Led to Murder

During questioning, the accused claimed that he committed the crime after frequent disputes with his wife, who allegedly suspected his character, he said.

The couple, originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village in Korba block, had been working at the poultry farm for the past three years and have four children.

Police Investigation Underway

The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been seized, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Cases of domestic violence are often linked to socio-economic factors and alcohol abuse. Indian law addresses such crimes under various sections of the penal code, with investigations typically involving local police and forensic analysis to gather evidence and establish the sequence of events.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man beheads wife after quarrel, walks into police station with severed head
Man beheads wife after quarrel, walks into police station with severed head
Pune shocker: Man walks on road with wife's severed head
Pune shocker: Man walks on road with wife's severed head
Maharashtra Man Kills Wife at Workplace After Remarriage Request Denied
Maharashtra Man Kills Wife at Workplace After Remarriage Request Denied
UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea
UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea
Man Kills Wife with Stick Over Missed Phone Call in Uttar Pradesh
Man Kills Wife with Stick Over Missed Phone Call in Uttar Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First Village of the Country'1:12

'Uttarakhand's Mana is now not the Last but the First...

Ex-domestic help held for rape-murder of IRS officer's daughter6:44

Ex-domestic help held for rape-murder of IRS officer's...

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors3:37

Badrinath Dham Opens Its Holy Doors

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO