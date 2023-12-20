News
Rediff.com  » News » UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea

UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2023 15:58 IST
A 52-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife over delay in morning tea in Fazalgarh village of this district, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Dharamvir Jatav, who hailed from Kalanjari village of Meerut district, beheaded his 50-year-old wife Sundri with a sword, they said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in this regard following a complaint lodged by the victim's son in Ghaziabad's Bhojpur police station, police said.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav, said that the victim was residing with her family in Fazalgarh village under the Bhojpur police station area.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem, added Yadav.

The victim's son named Soldier in his complaint said that his mother was killed by his father for not preparing early tea.

He added that his father abused his mother in anger, brought a sword from inside the house and slit her throat.

The accused, who is a vegetable vendor, assaulted his wife's body several times with the sword after killing her, according to the FIR.

The victim's son said that his father had arguments with his mother over consumption of liquor.

"I and my two sisters tried to save our mother, but my father threatened to kill us. That is why we left the place. My father Dharamvir while fleeing towards the sugarcane crop fields was brandishing the sword so that nobody could catch hold of him," Soldier said.

Police have recovered the sword used in the crime and the accused has been sent to jail after being produced before a court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
