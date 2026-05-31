Man Allegedly Beats Daughter To Death In West Singhbhum

A man in Jharkhand has been arrested after allegedly beating his six-year-old daughter to death, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points A man in Jharkhand allegedly beat his six-year-old daughter to death with a stick.

The incident occurred in Kheria Tangar village, West Singhbhum district.

The accused, Lal Singh Purty, was reportedly behaving erratically before the incident.

Police have arrested the man and are investigating the motive behind the alleged crime.

A man allegedly beat his six-year-old daughter to death with a stick in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident took place when the girl, Sonia Purty, was sleeping inside her house in Kheria Tangar village under the jurisdiction of Tantnagar outpost on Saturday night, a police officer said.

The accused, Lal Singh Purty, who the village 'mukhiya' said was behaving erratically for the last few days, suddenly picked up a stick and beat the girl. Upon hearing her screams, neighbours rescued her and took her to the Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, Chaibasa Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bahaman Tuti said.

Police Investigation and Arrest

"He had also tried to attack his wife, but the villagers restrained him. Police later arrested him. An investigation was underway to unearth the motive behind the incident," the officer said.

"He was not unwell for the last few days and was behaving erratically," the village 'mukhiya', Mangal Singh Purty, said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.