UP Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Father-in-Law Over Family Dispute

A man in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, received a life sentence for the murder of his father-in-law after a family argument, underscoring the legal repercussions of violent domestic disputes.

Key Points Harikesh Yadav sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of his father-in-law, Ram Niwas, in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

The murder stemmed from a heated argument between Yadav and his wife, which escalated when his father-in-law intervened.

Yadav attacked Ram Niwas with an iron rod, resulting in fatal injuries.

The court convicted Yadav based on evidence and witness testimonies, also imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

The case highlights the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and the severity of the crime.

A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father-in-law with an iron rod nearly a decade ago, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Assistant District Government Counsel Harendra Nishad, the incident took place on the night of August 17, 2016, in Badhya Tiwari village under Gauri Bazar police station limits.

The accused, Harikesh Yadav alias Shailesh Yadav, had gone to his in-laws' house and got into an argument with his wife Sarita over a mobile phone conversation. As the dispute escalated, his father-in-law Ram Niwas intervened to pacify the situation.

Details of the Attack

During the altercation, Harikesh attacked Ram Niwas with an iron rod kept in his car, striking him on the head and causing grievous injuries.

The injured was initially taken to a local doctor in Baitalpur and later referred to the district hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said.

A case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's wife Lalita Devi.

The Verdict

Based on evidence and witness testimonies, Additional Sessions Judge Shikha Rani Jaiswal convicted Harikesh Yadav, sentencing him to life imprisonment, the prosecution said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.