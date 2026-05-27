Delhi Man Dies After Mob Attack During Alleged Theft

A 25-year-old man died after a mob attack in Delhi's Kanjhawala following an alleged theft attempt, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 25-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten by a mob in Kanjhawala, Delhi, following an attempted theft.

Police have arrested eight people, including two minors, in connection with the mob attack.

The victim was found critically injured and later died in hospital.

Mobile phone videos recovered from the scene aided in the arrest of the suspects.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala after being caught while attempting to carry out theft at a home in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday morning, police said.

Arrests Made in Connection with the Mob Attack

Eight people, including two minors, have been taken into custody connection with the incident and efforts are underway to identify other accused seen in videos recovered from the spot, they said.

A PCR call regarding an assault was received and when police reached the spot, they found the injured man lying in a critical condition with severe bleeding injuries. More than two dozen people carrying sticks and batons were present there, an officer said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead after preliminary treatment, police said.

Investigation and Evidence Collection

Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police also recovered several mobile phone videos from the spot, based on which eight local residents were taken into custody and sticks allegedly used in the assault were seized, officials said.

Details of the Alleged Theft and Assault

Preliminary investigation revealed that locals had caught the man in the morning trying to steal from a house. During questioning, he allegedly became aggressive and hit a person on the head with a brick lying nearby, police said.

Following this, the mob allegedly tied him up and assaulted him with sticks, kicks and punches, leading to his death, police said.

Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely.