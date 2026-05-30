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Two Juveniles Held For Delhi Stabbing With Ice Pick

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 15:06 IST

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Delhi police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the stabbing of a 22-year-old man with an ice pick after an argument in the Welcome area.

Key Points

  • Two juveniles apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man in Delhi.
  • The victim, Sameer, was attacked with an ice pick after an argument.
  • The incident occurred in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi.
  • Police recovered the ice pick used in the attack from the juveniles.
  • A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man with an ice pick following an argument in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Delhi Stabbing Incident

The incident came to light on Friday evening when the police received information about a stabbing near a graveyard in the area.

 

By the time police reached the spot, the injured man had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by a friend and was later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment, the police said.

Investigation and Arrests in the Delhi Stabbing Case

During inquiry, the victim, identified as Sameer (22), a resident of Welcome, told police that while returning from a park, he was confronted by two persons known to him. An argument broke out over a trivial issue, following which the duo allegedly attacked him with an ice poker and fled.

Subsequently, two juveniles, both aged 16 years, were apprehended.

Recovery of Weapon and Further Investigation

Police said the weapon of offence, an ice pick, was recovered at the instance of the juveniles. During interrogation, the two minors admitted to their involvement in the crime.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack and verify other aspects of the case, they said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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