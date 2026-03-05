Delhi Man Dies After Holi Clash

A 26-year-old man tragically died in Delhi after a Holi celebration clash between two families escalated over a water balloon incident, prompting a police investigation and demands for justice.

A 26-year-old man was killed in an alleged clash between two families in JJ Colony area in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

Preliminary information suggests the dispute was triggered by a stray splash from a balloon filled with coloured water, they said.

The deceased, identified as Tarun, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, they added.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday when a fight broke out between members of two families in the locality. Several people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash.

Family members of the deceased said an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi at the terrace of the house threw a water balloon at her relatives below. The balloon fell on the road and burst, splashing some coloured water onto a woman from the other family, which belongs to a different community.

According to Tarun's grandfather, Maan Singh, the woman allegedly began hurling abuses and picked a fight over the incident. He claimed that although the matter appeared to have subsided, members of the other family later gathered and allegedly assaulted Tarun when he was returning home after celebrating Holi.

"They thrashed Tarun brutally. When he was lying on the road, a big stone was thrown on his chest," Singh alleged.

Tarun's uncle Ramesh alleged that Tarun had no idea about the clash and was returning home when he was attacked.

"The moment he entered the street, some eight to ten people attacked him with sticks, rods and stones. My nephew had no idea about the fight. But he was still attacked. The accused thrashed him so badly that he died during treatment. Many others from our family, including myself, also sustained serious injuries," Ramesh alleged.

A woman from the family said they demanded justice and wanted every single accused behind the incident to be arrested urgently.

She also said police can check CCTV footage of the entire incident to identify those who are accused in the killing.

Some of the family members even threatened they will block the roads if the accused are not arrested soon.

Police Investigation and Response

Later in the day, members of a Hindu political outfit reached Uttam Nagar police station and protested against the incident.

"We got to know that the fight stemmed from throwing balloons, and we are investigating the matter. We have registered an FIR and apprehended some people. Further investigation is underway," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Niharika Bhatt told reporters.

The injured persons from both families are undergoing treatment. Investigators are examining statements of witnesses and reviewing other evidence to determine the sequence of events that led to the fatal clash, police said.