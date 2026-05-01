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Mumbai Man Held With Heroin Worth Rs 2.54 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 01, 2026 23:26 IST

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Mumbai police have arrested a man and seized heroin worth Rs 2.54 crore in Santacruz, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai police arrest a man in Santacruz with over 500 grams of heroin.
  • The seized heroin is estimated to be worth Rs 2.54 crore in the illicit market.
  • The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) conducted the raid based on specific inputs.
  • A case has been registered against the man under the NDPS Act.
  • Police are investigating the source of the heroin and its intended recipients.

Police have arrested a man and seized over 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.54 crore in the illicit market from him in Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

Anti-Narcotics Cell Operation in Mumbai

The police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) made the drug seizure in Santacruz in the western suburbs. The operation was conducted by the Kandivali unit of the ANC on Thursday as part of a special crackdown against drug trafficking in the area, they said.

 

Details of the Heroin Seizure

Acting on specific inputs, an ANC team conducted a raid in Santacruz (East) and intercepted a man. During a search, the team recovered 508 grams of high-grade heroin from his possession, an official said.

The seized contraband, a highly addictive, opioid drug derived from morphine, is estimated to be worth Rs 2.54 crore in the international market, he informed.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Following the seizure, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and he was formally placed under arrest in the early hours of Friday.

The police are currently investigating the source of the drug and trying to identify the intended recipients of the consignment, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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