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Home  » News » Mumbai Police Seize ₹7.69 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed, Arrest Man

Mumbai Police Seize ₹7.69 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed, Arrest Man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 07, 2026 20:48 IST

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Mumbai police have arrested a 24-year-old man and seized hydroponic weed worth ₹7.69 crore in Vile Parle, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for possession of hydroponic weed.
  • The seized hydroponic weed is valued at ₹7.69 crore.
  • The accused, Adnan Nasir Khan, was caught in Vile Parle while attempting to deliver the drugs.
  • Police are investigating the source and intended recipient of the hydroponic cannabis.
  • The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested, and hydroponic weed valued at Rs 7.69 crore was seized from his possession in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Adnan Nasir Khan, a resident of Mira Road, said an official of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Worli.

 

Khan was nabbed in the early hours of Monday when he arrived to deliver the consignment. He was spotted behaving suspiciously while carrying a trolley bag. When the police approached him, he attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended.

Police are yet to determine the source of the consignment and the intended recipient.

What is Hydroponic Weed?

Hydroponic weed refers to cannabis cultivated in water-based, nutrient-rich solutions without soil, often grown indoors under controlled conditions.

Police inspector, Worli ANC, Santosh Salunkhe, said the accused has no prior criminal record. "He is a graduate from Mumbai, though his documents indicate he hails from Nashik," he added.

Khan has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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