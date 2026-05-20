HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Held In Meghalaya For Obscene Social Media Content

Man Held In Meghalaya For Obscene Social Media Content

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 17:43 IST

x

A man in Meghalaya has been arrested for allegedly sharing obscene and sexually explicit content on social media, prompting a police investigation and a warning about online obscenity.

Key Points

  • A man in Meghalaya was arrested for sharing obscene content on social media.
  • The accused allegedly uploaded sexually explicit content targeting women.
  • The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
  • Police initiated an investigation after receiving information about the accused's online activity.
  • Authorities warn that uploading obscene material on social media is a cognisable offence.

The police on Wednesday arrested a man in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills on the charge of sharing obscene content on social media platforms, an officer said.

Arrest Details And Charges

The accused, a resident of Williamnagar, allegedly uploaded sexually explicit content targeting women using vulgar language.

 

A case has been registered against him at Williamnagar Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Police Investigation And Findings

East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police SA Rynjah said an investigation was initiated after the authorities received information that the accused had been habitually uploading vulgar and obscene content through his Facebook account and YouTube channel.

"His recent Facebook uploads were found to be obscene," Rynjah said.

Warning Against Online Obscenity

The police officer also warned that uploading, transmitting or publishing sexually explicit material on social media platforms constitutes a cognisable offence.

"Aggrieved persons may report such matters to the police through proper channels. The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal may also be used to lodge complaints related to online obscenity, child sexual abuse material and cyber blackmail," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested In Mizoram For Uploading Obscene Content
Two Arrested In Mizoram For Uploading Obscene Content
Maharashtra Teen Arrested for Sharing Obscene Content of Women Online
Man Held for Abusive Social Media Content Targeting Rajput Community
Arunachal Man Arrested Over Threat to Shoot Assam CM
Arunachal Man Arrested Over Threat to Shoot Assam CM
Man held for creating FB page with paedophilic content
Man held for creating FB page with paedophilic content

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella3:09

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian...

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral1:08

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome0:58

Watch: PM Modi receives Military honour in Rome

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO