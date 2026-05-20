Man Held In Meghalaya For Obscene Social Media Content

A man in Meghalaya has been arrested for allegedly sharing obscene and sexually explicit content on social media, prompting a police investigation and a warning about online obscenity.

Key Points A man in Meghalaya was arrested for sharing obscene content on social media.

The accused allegedly uploaded sexually explicit content targeting women.

The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Police initiated an investigation after receiving information about the accused's online activity.

Authorities warn that uploading obscene material on social media is a cognisable offence.

The police on Wednesday arrested a man in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills on the charge of sharing obscene content on social media platforms, an officer said.

Arrest Details And Charges

The accused, a resident of Williamnagar, allegedly uploaded sexually explicit content targeting women using vulgar language.

A case has been registered against him at Williamnagar Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Police Investigation And Findings

East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police SA Rynjah said an investigation was initiated after the authorities received information that the accused had been habitually uploading vulgar and obscene content through his Facebook account and YouTube channel.

"His recent Facebook uploads were found to be obscene," Rynjah said.

Warning Against Online Obscenity

The police officer also warned that uploading, transmitting or publishing sexually explicit material on social media platforms constitutes a cognisable offence.

"Aggrieved persons may report such matters to the police through proper channels. The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal may also be used to lodge complaints related to online obscenity, child sexual abuse material and cyber blackmail," he said.