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Main Accused In Dowry Death Case Arrested In Lucknow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 19:15 IST

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Police in Lucknow have arrested a 29-year-old man, Sagar Lodhi, who is the main accused in a dowry death case involving the alleged murder of his wife, Mansi, over dowry demands.

Key Points

  • Sagar Lodhi, 29, was arrested in Lucknow in connection with a dowry death case.
  • The accused is charged under sections of the BNS and Dowry Prohibition Act.
  • The victim, Mansi, was allegedly murdered after facing harassment over dowry demands.
  • Police arrested Lodhi near the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University.

A 29-year-old man, the main accused wanted in a dowry murder case, was arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday, the police said in a statement.

Accused Arrested Near Trauma Centre

The police arrested Sagar Lodhi, 29, a resident of Sultanpur Gadhaiya under Saadatganj police station area in Lucknow.

 

A case under sections 80(2) (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the BNS and Dowry Prohibition Act were registered against the accused, who was arrested near the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University, police said.

Details Of The Dowry Death Case

According to the police, on May 31, a written complaint was submitted by the complainant, Sunil Kumar Verma, a resident of Kanpur, alleging that Lodhi had murdered his niece Mansi (aged approximately 23) after subjecting her to harassment over demands for additional dowry.

Mansi was allegedly murdered on May 30. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against Lodhi and others.

Upon receiving input about Lodhi undergoing medical treatment at the Trauma Centre, the police intercepted him and subsequently arrested him, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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