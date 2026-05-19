J-K Police Crack Murder Case In Four Days

Jammu and Kashmir Police swiftly solved a murder case in Kathua district, arresting the accused in Himachal Pradesh within four days, revealing a debt-related motive.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police solve murder case in four days, arresting the accused from Himachal Pradesh.

The victim, Roop Singh, was found shot dead in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua district.

Accused Sardar Singh, a labourer who owed the victim money, is suspected of planning the murder.

Police investigation revealed the accused allegedly used his father's gun to commit the crime.

Multiple police teams conducted raids and searches, leading to the arrest of the accused in Kangra district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have solved a murder case within four days by arresting the accused from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The accused was identified as Sardar Singh, a resident of Tridwan village in Kathua district, police said.

According to police, Roop Singh, a contractor and resident of Dhanna village, was found shot dead in the intervening night of May 15 and 16 in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua district.

Swift Investigation Leads to Arrest

Following information about the incident, Lakhanpur police filed an FIR under Section 101 (murder) of BNS and the Arms Act, officials said.

Later, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Mohita Sharma, they said.

The SIT inspected the crime scene, collected technical and scientific evidence, and conducted extensive questioning in the area.

Motive Revealed: Debt and Deception

During the probe, police found that Sardar, who had been working as a labourer for the deceased, had gone missing after the incident without informing his family members, raising suspicion about him, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sardar had owed Roop Singh Rs 6,000 and allegedly planned a murder over the issue, they said.

Police said Sardar allegedly used his father's 12-bore gun and shot Roop while he was sleeping in his house and fled.

Cross-State Manhunt and Apprehension

Multiple police teams conducted raids and searches across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and also checked hideouts in neighbouring states. Coordination was also maintained with Himachal Pradesh Police during the operation, officials said.

The accused was apprehended from Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra district on Tuesday morning after sustained efforts and technical surveillance, they said.

During interrogation, Sardar allegedly confessed to his involvement in the crime and the weapon used in the offence was also recovered, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.