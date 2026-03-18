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Swift Action: Jammu Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Two Suspects

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 22:29 IST

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Jammu police swiftly solved a blind murder case, arresting two suspects within 24 hours thanks to CCTV footage and diligent investigation, highlighting their commitment to justice and community safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jammu police swiftly solved a murder case within 24 hours, demonstrating effective crime investigation techniques.
  • Two suspects, Davinder Singh and Ravinder Singh alias Fathey, were arrested in connection with the murder.
  • CCTV footage and technical surveillance played a crucial role in identifying and tracing the suspects.
  • The victim suffered a fatal neck injury inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests a domestic dispute may have been the motive behind the killing.

Police have solved a blind murder case within 24 hours of its reporting, arresting two persons in connection with the killing of a man here, officials said.

Satwari police station received information around 9.30 pm on March 16 that a male body had been found lying on a bridge on the road between Chatha and Miran Sahib, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh told reporters.

 

The deceased, a Sikh man aged around 46 years, had suffered a fatal neck injury inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in excessive blood loss and death, he said.

A case was registered at Satwari police station under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Investigation and Arrests

During investigation, police teams examined the crime scene and CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the culprits, SSP said.

CCTV footage from the route leading to Miran Sahib market revealed that a scooty with two persons on board had been following the victim prior to the crime, he said.

Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, police traced and arrested the suspects, identified as Davinder Singh and Ravinder Singh alias Fathey, he added.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to the crime, SSP said, adding that preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was embroiled in a domestic dispute which may have been a motive behind the killing.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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