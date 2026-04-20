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Home  » News » Kerala Man Held For Stone Pelting On Executive Express

Kerala Man Held For Stone Pelting On Executive Express

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 20, 2026 22:55 IST

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A man has been arrested in Kozhikode, Kerala, for allegedly pelting stones at the Executive Express train, causing injuries to a passenger and sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested in Kozhikode, Kerala, for allegedly pelting stones at the Executive Express train.
  • The incident occurred on March 30 between Kadalundi and Feroke railway stations.
  • A 22-year-old woman passenger sustained injuries, including the loss of three teeth, due to the stone pelting.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, claiming he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Police on Monday arrested a man allegedly involved in a stone-pelting incident on the Executive Express train at Kadalundi here last month, officials said.

The arrested person has been identified as Krishnkumar, a native of Kadalundi.

 

Executive Express Stone Pelting Incident Details

According to police, the incident occurred on March 30 when the accused allegedly pelted stones at the Executive Express operating between Alappuzha and Kannur.

The incident took place between Kadalundi and Feroke railway stations, police said.

Investigation and Confession

Police, along with the Railway Protection Force, carried out an investigation by questioning residents living near the railway track and examining multiple CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

Police said the accused confessed to the crime and claimed he committed the act under the influence of alcohol.

Passenger Injuries

In the incident, a 22 year-old woman passenger, a college student from Vadakara, had lost three teeth and sustained injuries to her lips and chin.

She later underwent surgery at a hospital in Kozhikode.

The accused will be produced before a court for remand proceedings later, police added.

Under Indian law, stone pelting that endangers passengers can lead to charges related to endangering life or causing grievous hurt. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a case for prosecution.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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