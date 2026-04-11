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Home  » News » Stone Pelting Causes Minor Damage to Vande Bharat Train in Kerala

Stone Pelting Causes Minor Damage to Vande Bharat Train in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 12:38 IST

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A Vande Bharat train experienced a stone pelting incident in Palakkad, Kerala, resulting in minor damage and prompting an investigation by railway authorities to determine the cause.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Vande Bharat train travelling from Ernakulam to Bengaluru was damaged by stone pelting near Palakkad, Kerala.
  • The incident caused minor damage to a train window, but no passengers were injured.
  • The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and is investigating the stone pelting incident.
  • Authorities suspect the stones may have been thrown by someone with mental health issues or under the influence of intoxicants.

A Vande Bharat train operating from Ernakulam to Bengaluru sustained minor damage in a stone-pelting incident a day earlier, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Parali in Palakkad district at around 4.30 pm on Friday, an officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Palakkad, said.

 

"No one was injured in the incident. One of the train's windows suffered minor damage," the officer said.

He added that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and launched an investigation.

"GRP and RPF teams are present at Parali as part of the investigation. The stones may have been thrown by a person of unsound mind or someone who was intoxicated," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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