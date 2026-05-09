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Man Nabbed For Stealing Police Vehicle From Station Compound

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 14:24 IST

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A man in Kannur, Kerala, was arrested for the audacious theft of a police vehicle directly from the police station compound, highlighting a brazen act of crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Kannur, Kerala, for allegedly stealing a police vehicle from a police station compound.
  • The accused, Hamsath, allegedly trespassed into the Kannur City Cyber Police Station compound.
  • Hamsath allegedly refuelled the stolen police vehicle without paying before being apprehended.
  • Police are examining the accused's background to determine if he has been involved in previous theft cases.
  • A case has been registered against the accused for theft of government property.

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a police vehicle parked inside a police station compound here, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested man was identified as Hamsath (49), a native of Thozhiyoor near Guruvayoor in Thrissur district.

 

Theft At The Cyber Police Station

According to police, the accused allegedly trespassed into the compound of the Kannur City Cyber Police Station at around 12.30 am on Saturday.

Police said that after surveying the premises, he entered an SUV belonging to the station that was parked there and drove away in it.

Suspicion Aroused At Local Eatery

The accused later reached a petrol pump where police vehicles usually refuel.

After allegedly refuelling the vehicle without paying, he went to a nearby night eatery, police said. However, people at the eatery grew suspicious and alerted the Kannur town police.

A police team soon reached the spot, questioned Hamsath, and realised that the vehicle had been stolen from the police station, officials said.

Legal Proceedings And Investigation

The accused was taken to the Kannur town police station, where a case was registered against him for theft of government property.

The stolen vehicle was later handed over to officials of the Kannur cyber police station.

Police said the accused's background was being examined to determine whether he had been involved in previous theft cases.

The accused would be produced before a court later in the day as part of the remand procedures, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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