Kochi Cyber Police Recovers Majority of Funds Stolen in Digital Arrest Scam

Kochi police successfully recovered over ₹1 crore in a 'digital arrest' fraud case, demonstrating the effectiveness of timely reporting and swift action in combating cybercrime and recovering stolen funds.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Kochi police recovered over ₹1 crore from an 81-year-old victim of a 'digital arrest' online fraud.

The victim was defrauded of ₹1.30 crore in November through fraudsters impersonating law enforcement.

Timely intervention by the Kochi cyber police led to the freezing and recovery of ₹1.06 crore from a bank account in Srinagar.

Reporting cyber fraud immediately to the National Cyber Crime Portal increases the chances of recovering lost funds.

The investigation highlights the importance of quick action and technical expertise in combating online financial crimes.

The Kochi city cyber police has recovered over ₹1 crore stolen from an 81-year-old man through the 'digital arrest' online fraud.

The incident occurred in November last year when the elderly man was defrauded of around ₹1.30 crore in a digital arrest scam, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to deceive victims, a police statement said on Saturday.

They intimidate individuals by falsely accusing them of illegal activities and then demand money, pressuring them to make the payment to get out the case.

Recovery of Stolen Funds

Police said that due to its timely intervention, around ₹1.06 crore of the lost amount was recovered from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that when the man lodged the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station and its details were immediately uploaded on the National Cyber Crime Portal.

Following the immediate investigation and technical interventions, the police were able to freeze ₹1,06,27,914 in a bank account, at Srinagar, where the money was sent by the victim, the statement said.

Investigation Details

The investigation was carried out on the instructions of Kochi City Deputy Commissioner K S Shahansha IPS, it said, adding that the timely interventions were carried out by Cyber Crime Police Station Inspector Shemir Khan, ASI Girish Kumar and CPO Robin under the supervision of Cyber Police Station ACP Anilkumar, it said.

As a result, the amount frozen in the account as per court orders was returned to the complainant, it added.

Importance of Timely Reporting

Police said that in cases of cyber fraud, if it is approached immediately after the loss of money and the complaints are registered through the National Cyber Crime Portal, the chances of recovering the lost amount increases.