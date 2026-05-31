Delhi Police Arrest Man For Airport Metro Cable Theft

Delhi Police have arrested a man for stealing copper cables from the Airport Express Metro Line, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat theft and vandalism affecting critical infrastructure.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested a 29-year-old man for stealing copper cables from the Airport Express Metro Line.

The accused, Vinit Kumar, was apprehended following a technical surveillance-based investigation.

The theft was discovered during a joint inspection by DMRC, CISF, and Delhi Metro Police.

Kumar and his associates allegedly stole copper cables for financial gain.

Police are working to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the stolen property.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stealing copper cables and damaging security equipment along the Airport Express Metro Line near Buddha Jayanti Park, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Vinit Kumar, was apprehended from Samalkha on May 30 following a technical surveillance-based investigation conducted by the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Metro police station.

Investigation Uncovers Metro Security Breach

According to police, the case came to light after a joint inspection by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Metro Police on May 23.

"During the inspection, officials found that unknown persons had damaged a LIDAR sensor system, stolen a hooter and its accessories, and cut and removed around 120 metres of copper cable used for lighting along the metro track," a senior police officer said.

An e-FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched.

Technical Surveillance Leads to Arrest

Investigators examined footage from more than 40 CCTV cameras installed around the metro corridor and the Ridge area. The use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and technical surveillance helped police identify a car allegedly used in the crime and trace the accused.

"Kumar allegedly told police that he and his two associates, Sagar alias Kala and Hendrew Perera alias Bunty, carried out multiple thefts of copper cables from metro tracks for financial gain," the officer said.

Accused Involved in Previous Criminal Activities

Police said Kumar is involved in several previous criminal cases, including theft and Arms Act cases.

His arrest has also helped solve two earlier cable theft cases registered at the IGIA Metro police station, they said. Police said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused and recover the stolen property.