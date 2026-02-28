HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Three Arrested for Cable Theft at Delhi Metro Depot

Three Arrested for Cable Theft at Delhi Metro Depot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 14:30 IST

A scrap dealer and two accomplices were arrested for stealing cables and equipment from a Delhi Metro depot in Azadpur, highlighting security concerns and prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Key Points

  • A scrap dealer and two individuals were arrested for allegedly stealing cables and equipment from a Delhi Metro depot in Azadpur.
  • The theft was discovered after CISF personnel noticed a suspicious individual on CCTV inside the high-security depot.
  • Items stolen included approximately 100 meters of signaling cable, 60 meters of machine cable, check plates, and a water meter.
  • Police arrested Ali Ahmad and Sanwar, and subsequently apprehended Baksood Hussain, a scrap dealer, for allegedly buying the stolen goods.

A scrap dealer and two more people were arrested for allegedly stealing cables and other equipment from a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) depot in north Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Saturday.

According to the Metro Unit of the Delhi Police, the theft came to light on February 26 after CISF personnel spotted a suspicious man inside the high-security depot premises through CCTV surveillance and alerted the local police.

 

"During verification, a team found that nearly 100 metres of signalling cable, 60 metres of machine cable, check plates and a water meter had been stolen from the Aawas Block of the depot," an officer said.

A case was registered at the Azadpur Metro Police Station.

Arrests Made in Delhi Metro Cable Theft Case

The police first arrested Ali Ahmad and Sanwar, aged 25 and 24. A 66-year-old scrap dealer, Baksood Hussain, was arrested at their instance for allegedly purchasing the stolen property.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
