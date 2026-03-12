Cable Theft on Delhi Metro's Pink Line Causes Signalling Disruption

A man was arrested for stealing signalling cables on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, causing significant disruption and prompting investigations into vulnerable areas to prevent future incidents.

Delhi Police arrested one man, Seikh Safiq, and recovered approximately 170-180 metres of burnt cable.

Approximately 1,000 metres of signalling cable were removed, forcing trains to run at a restricted speed of 25 kmph.

DMRC and Metro Police are conducting a joint survey of vulnerable points to prevent future incidents of cable theft on the Delhi Metro.

Restoration work will be undertaken at night to minimise inconvenience to Delhi Metro passengers.

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly stealing signalling cables on the newly-inaugurated metro corridor between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park, which consequently disrupted the signalling system on Thursday morning, an official said.

Information was received at 4.20 am from the Operation Control Centre (OCC) and signal controller at Majlis Park metro station that signalling cables had been stolen between Majlis Park and Bhalswa metro stations, causing it to fail, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur stretch, and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park stretch of the Pink Line of Delhi Metro.

A night patrolling team of Metro Police rushed to the spot and began a search in the surrounding areas. During the search, police noticed a group of people in a nearby forest area allegedly burning wires to extract copper.

On seeing the police team, the suspects attempted to flee. However, the police managed to arrest one accused on the spot, while others managed to escape, the senior police officer said.

The arrestee was identified as Seikh Safiq, a resident of Jahangirpuri. Police recovered around 170-180 metres of burnt cable during the arrest, which was seized.

Based on a complaint by Jasbir Singh, Assistant Section Engineer (Signal), Line-8 Extension, DMRC, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act.

During inspection, DMRC officials found that approximately 1,000 metres of signalling cable had been removed from the stretch, police said.

Police teams have launched raids to apprehend the remaining culprits involved in the theft while further investigation into the case is underway.

Preventative Measures and Impact on Commuters

Meanwhile, Metro Police and officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have also conducted a joint survey of vulnerable points along the stretch to prevent similar incidents in future.

The theft forced trains to run at a restricted speed of 25 kmph between Bhalswa and Majlis Park metro stations.

A DMRC official said the installation of signalling cables cannot be carried out during revenue hours without affecting passenger services. To minimise inconvenience, restoration work will be undertaken at night after the end of passenger operations.

According to DMRC, regular announcements were made at stations and inside trains along the affected section to keep passengers informed.