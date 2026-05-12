Man Arrested For Abduction, Assault Of Delhi Excise Official

Delhi Police have apprehended a man who was on the run for three months, wanted in connection with the abduction and assault of an excise department official in Delhi.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Sahab Singh for allegedly abducting and assaulting an excise department official.

The incident occurred on February 22 in Northwest Delhi, with the official taken to Haryana.

Singh had been absconding for three months before his arrest near Dhaula Kuan.

The accused allegedly bundled the complainant in a car and took him to Bahalgarh in Haryana, where he was further assaulted at a liquor warehouse.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old man, who had been absconding for three months, in connection with the alleged abduction-assault of an on-duty excise department staffer here, an official said on Tuesday.

Arrest Near Dhaula Kuan

Following a tip-off, police arrested the accused, Sahab Singh, near Dhaula Kuan as he was heading towards the Khatu Shyam Temple.

Details Of The Abduction And Assault

According to police, the case pertains to the Northwest Delhi incident on the night of February 22, when some people allegedly assaulted and forcibly abducted the official in Shalimar Bagh.

"The accused, along with his associates, allegedly bundled the complainant in a car and took him to Bahalgarh in Haryana, where he was further assaulted at a liquor warehouse," the officer said.

Previous Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

Police registered a case at Shalimar Bagh and arrested three accused persons.

But Singh remained on the run despite repeated raids.

"On Sunday, a police team laid a trap near Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand and apprehended the accused," the officer said.

Police said Singh was a habitual offender involved in five criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana.