Dehradun Man Arrested In Rs 1.65 Crore Property Fraud Case

A man has been arrested in Dehradun for allegedly committing a Rs 1.65 crore property fraud by reselling his property using forged documents, highlighting the risks of real estate scams.

Key Points Sanjay Jain arrested in Dehradun for alleged Rs 1.65 crore property fraud.

Jain accused of reselling property using forged documents after already selling it to Nishant Garg.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by Vinod Prakash Agarwal, who was allegedly defrauded.

Police investigation revealed Jain's accomplices; efforts are underway to arrest them.

Jain confessed to reselling the property to repay debts from his failed luggage bag factory.

A man has been arrested in Dehradun for allegedly committing Rs 1.65-crore fraud by reselling his property using forged documents, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint filed by Vinod Prakash Agarwal, a resident of Dalanwala area, the police arrested Sanjay Jain (65) on Friday.

Details Of The Property Fraud

In his complaint filed on May 24, Agarwal alleged that Jain had forged documents for a property located on the fifth floor of Arihant Tower on Haridwar Road, and subsequently sold it to him, thereby swindling Rs 1.65 crore.

Agarwal stated that, after purchasing the property, he discovered that Jain had already sold it to another individual named Nishant Garg.

Police Investigation And Arrest

Based on the written complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, initiated an investigation, and subsequently arrested Jain based on the evidence gathered.

The police further informed that during interrogation, Jain revealed the names of other accomplices who had assisted him in the crime; efforts are currently underway to arrest them as well.

Accused's Motive And Confession

According to the police, the accused disclosed that he previously owned a 'luggage bag' manufacturing factory in Haridwar; however, due to continuous financial losses, he had accumulated significant debts owed to various individuals.

According to the police, Jain explained that in an effort to repay these debts, his wife, Ritu, had sold their property in Arihant Tower to Nishant Garg in 2024; despite this, he was still unable to repay his creditors.

Following this, Jain forged documents for the same property and resold it to Agarwal in 2025.