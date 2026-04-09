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Investigation Underway After Deceased Man's Property Allegedly Sold Illegally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 16:10 IST

An investigation has been launched in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, following allegations that a property was fraudulently sold under the name of its deceased owner, raising concerns about land fraud and document manipulation.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • A property in Etah was allegedly sold under the name of its owner nearly 15 months after his death, prompting a police investigation.
  • The sale deed was reportedly executed in December 2024, despite the owner, Surajpal, having died in January 2023.
  • The alleged illegal sale came to light when the buyers attempted to harvest crops on the land, leading to a dispute with the deceased's family.
  • Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine how the land registry could have been carried out in the name of a deceased person and to take action against those responsible.

A property of a man was allegedly sold under his name here nearly 15 months after his death, prompting a police and administrative probe, officials said.

According to authorities, Surajpal, a resident of Rasidpur village in Jaitra area, died on January 18, 2023.

 

It is alleged that after his death, some persons manipulated documents and executed a sale deed of his land on December 21, 2024, in favour of two persons -- Nitesh Pratap Singh and Pankaj Singh Chauhan.

The matter came to light when the two men, along with their associates, reached Surajpal's field and allegedly attempted to harvest a standing wheat crop.

The deceased's wife Krishna Devi and her sons objected, leading to a dispute.

When the duo produced land documents, the family suspected foul play, claiming the land documents had been manipulated to facilitate the sale.

Krishna Devi, accompanied by her sons, lodged a complaint at the office of the circle officer (CO) in Aliganj.

Investigation Details

CO Aliganj Rajesh Kumar Singh said the matter is serious and requires thorough investigation. "It needs to be examined how a registry could be carried out in the name of a deceased person. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty."

Aliganj sub-divisional magistrate has also ordered an inquiry, stating that the entire process will be scrutinised and legal action ensured based on findings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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