UP Man Held For Palghar Flour Mill Worker Murder

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for the murder of a flour mill worker in Palghar, Maharashtra, sparking a police investigation into the motive behind the crime.

Key Points Akash Kumar Ashok Kumar Gupta, 28, arrested in Uttar Pradesh for Palghar flour mill worker murder.

Umesh Radheshyam Yadav, 38, was killed at a flour mill in Nalla Sopara.

Gupta was apprehended in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, with local police assistance.

Accused confessed to the crime; motive under investigation by Tulinj police.

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of a flour mill worker in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Accused Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh

The accused, Akash Kumar Ashok Kumar Gupta, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was apprehended from Paratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, with the help of the local police, an official said.

Gupta had been on the run since the night of April 18, he said.

Details of the Palghar Murder

The victim, Umesh Radheshyam Yadav (38), was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon and killed at a flour mill in Nalla Sopara, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

A case was registered under section 103(1)(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Tulinj police station following a complaint by the mill owner, and a probe was launched.

Investigation and Confession

Technical surveillance and local intelligence identified Gupta as the prime suspect.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. While the two were known to each other, the exact motive behind the murder will be ascertained after the probe," Kurhade said.