HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Man Held For Palghar Flour Mill Worker Murder

UP Man Held For Palghar Flour Mill Worker Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 20:08 IST

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for the murder of a flour mill worker in Palghar, Maharashtra, sparking a police investigation into the motive behind the crime.

Key Points

  • Akash Kumar Ashok Kumar Gupta, 28, arrested in Uttar Pradesh for Palghar flour mill worker murder.
  • Umesh Radheshyam Yadav, 38, was killed at a flour mill in Nalla Sopara.
  • Gupta was apprehended in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, with local police assistance.
  • Accused confessed to the crime; motive under investigation by Tulinj police.

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of a flour mill worker in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Accused Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh

The accused, Akash Kumar Ashok Kumar Gupta, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was apprehended from Paratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, with the help of the local police, an official said.

 

Gupta had been on the run since the night of April 18, he said.

Details of the Palghar Murder

The victim, Umesh Radheshyam Yadav (38), was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon and killed at a flour mill in Nalla Sopara, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

A case was registered under section 103(1)(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Tulinj police station following a complaint by the mill owner, and a probe was launched.

Investigation and Confession

Technical surveillance and local intelligence identified Gupta as the prime suspect.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. While the two were known to each other, the exact motive behind the murder will be ascertained after the probe," Kurhade said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Labourer Arrested in Waiter Murder Case: Suspected Affair Motive
Palghar Man and Friend Arrested for Premeditated Murder of Wife
Palghar Man and Friend Arrested for Premeditated Murder of Wife
Palghar Murder Case Unravels, Exposing Additional Criminals
Migrant Labourer Held For Killing Wife In Palghar
Migrant Labourer Held For Killing Wife In Palghar
Financial Dispute Led to Palghar Murder, Police Say
Financial Dispute Led to Palghar Murder, Police Say

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Jasprit Bumrah spotted with his wife at Mumbai airport0:57

Jasprit Bumrah spotted with his wife at Mumbai airport

Pop icon Rihanna grabs spotlight as she lands in Mumbai0:53

Pop icon Rihanna grabs spotlight as she lands in Mumbai

Neetu Kapoor Nails Timeless Denim Style1:11

Neetu Kapoor Nails Timeless Denim Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO