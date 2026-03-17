Police Investigate Alleged Indecent Exposure to Minor in Bhiwandi

A 28-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, is under investigation after allegedly flashing at a 13-year-old girl, prompting police to file charges under the POCSO Act.

Key Points A 28-year-old man in Thane is accused of flashing at a 13-year-old girl.

The alleged incident occurred in a chawl in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district.

Police have registered a case against the man under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

The investigation is ongoing following the complaint filed by the girl's mother.

Police have registered a case against a 28-year-old man for allegedly flashing at a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

The incident occurred on March 14 at a chawl (row tenement) in the Bhiwandi area.

A chawl resident alleged that her 13-year-old daughter was standing outside their house when the accused flashed at her, an official from Shantinagar police station said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday against the man under section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added.