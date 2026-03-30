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Home  » News » Andhra Pradesh Police Nab Suspect in Mira Road Murder Case

Andhra Pradesh Police Nab Suspect in Mira Road Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 16:53 IST

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A man has been arrested in Visakhapatnam for the murder of a woman in Mira Road, Thane, after a police investigation tracked him across multiple cities following the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ashish Madan Meshram was arrested in Visakhapatnam for the murder of a woman in Mira Road.
  • The victim was attacked with a sharp weapon after resisting a sexual assault attempt.
  • The accused fled to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and then Visakhapatnam before being apprehended.
  • Police tracked the suspect using CCTV footage and mobile phone location data.

A man was arrested from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly murdering a woman in Mira Road area of Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

Ashish Madan Meshram (37), originally from West Bengal, was held by Crime Branch Unit 1 of Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, he said.

 

Details of the Crime

"On March 25, he attacked the woman with a sharp weapon after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her. The woman was alone at her house at the time. Her kin had gone out for work. The accused also had a previous dispute with the woman's son," the official said.

Investigation and Arrest

"After a case was registered, police teams checked CCTV footage and tracked the location of his mobile phone. It was found that he fled to neighbouring Mumbai, then travelled to Hyderabad and further towards Visakhapatnam, from where he was held on March 27," the official added.

Mira Road police is probing further, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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