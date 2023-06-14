Chopped body in Mumbai flat: What the investigation so far reveals

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra have recorded the statements of more than 20 persons in connection with the sensational discovery of the chopped, pressure-cooked and roasted body parts of a 32-year-old woman from a flat on the outskirts of Mumbai.

IMAGE: Accused Manoj Sane being bought to Thane sessions court in the killing of Saraswati Vaidya, in Thane on June 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Victim Saraswati Vaidya's live-in partner Manoj Sane, 56, has been arrested for allegedly killing her and dismembering the body in their 7th-floor rented apartment in Mira Road of Thane district.

Sane has been remanded in police custody till June 16.

According to Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police - Zone I, the process of recovery of materials in the case is underway. They have recorded the statements of 20 persons so far, he said.

DNA samples of Vaidya and her near ones have been collected for matching. Police on Monday handed over her remains to her sisters who performed Vaidya's last rites, the official said.

Chats and call records of the accused and victim are also being examined, said officials.

Sane is suspected to have poisoned Vaidya to death before chopping her body and pressure-cooking and roasting the parts. He apparently bought pesticides from a shop in the western suburb of Borivali, said an official.

It is suspected that the murder took place on June 4, though it came to light on June 7 when the police broke open the door of the couple's flat at Akashdeep building in Mira Road (East) after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from there.

Sane, who worked at a ration shop, has claimed that Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up.

The accused also allegedly told police that he was HIV-positive and never had any physical relationship with Vaidya.

He has also claimed that Vaidya was his wife and not his live-in partner.