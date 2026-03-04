HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Uncle

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Uncle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 19:48 IST

A Bengaluru man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his uncle after a heated argument regarding vacating a property, initially attempting to disguise the crime as an accidental death.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man in Bengaluru has been arrested for the alleged murder of his uncle.
  • The murder stemmed from a dispute over the victim vacating a house in Austin Town.
  • The accused allegedly assaulted his uncle, leading to his death, and attempted to conceal it as an accidental death.
  • Police investigation revealed the altercation and the nephew's involvement, leading to the arrest.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his uncle following a dispute over vacating a house and attempting to pass off the death as accidental, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Masroor Ahmed.

 

The victim, Inayath Pasha, was living alone on the ground floor of his sister's house in Austin Town on a lease basis. Police said he had a disability in his left leg due to polio since birth, and earned his livelihood as a two-wheeler mechanic.

According to the complaint, on the evening of March 1, Pasha's son visited him at home and found him lying unresponsive.

On checking, he discovered that his father had died. A case of unnatural death was initially registered at the Viveknagar police station.

Investigation and Arrest

During further investigation, police questioned Pasha's sister, her son, and other relatives.

A relative raised suspicion about the circumstances of the death, following which a murder case was registered, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, it emerged that an argument had taken place on March 1 between Pasha and his nephew, Ahmed, over vacating the house.

Police said that during the altercation, Ahmed allegedly assaulted Pasha, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse.

The accused then placed him on the bed and left the scene, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
