Goa Man Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Children at Margao Store

A man in Goa has been arrested for allegedly indecently exposing himself to two young children at a store, highlighting the importance of child protection laws and swift police action.

Key Points A man in Goa was arrested for allegedly indecently exposing himself to two children at a store in Margao.

The incident occurred at a popular store in South Goa, prompting a police investigation.

The accused, Tiburcio Monteiro, was apprehended in Ponda town following the complaint.

He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act, and the Goa Children's Act.

The Goa police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly indecently exposing himself to two children at a store in Margao, an official said.

The incident occurred at a popular store in the city in South Goa, where the children, aged five and seven, had gone with their mother on Friday, the official said.

According to the complaint lodged with the Fartoda police station, the accused, Tiburcio Monteiro, allegedly flashed the children at the billing counter, he said.

The accused was traced to Ponda town and apprehended later in the night, he said.

A case has been registered against him under section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act, the official added.