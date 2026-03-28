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Goa Man Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Children at Margao Store

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 12:44 IST

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A man in Goa has been arrested for allegedly indecently exposing himself to two young children at a store, highlighting the importance of child protection laws and swift police action.

Key Points

  • A man in Goa was arrested for allegedly indecently exposing himself to two children at a store in Margao.
  • The incident occurred at a popular store in South Goa, prompting a police investigation.
  • The accused, Tiburcio Monteiro, was apprehended in Ponda town following the complaint.
  • He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act, and the Goa Children's Act.

The Goa police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly indecently exposing himself to two children at a store in Margao, an official said.

The incident occurred at a popular store in the city in South Goa, where the children, aged five and seven, had gone with their mother on Friday, the official said.

 

According to the complaint lodged with the Fartoda police station, the accused, Tiburcio Monteiro, allegedly flashed the children at the billing counter, he said.

The accused was traced to Ponda town and apprehended later in the night, he said.

A case has been registered against him under section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children's Act, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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